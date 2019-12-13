iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Jackson Breaks Rushing Record

am800-sports-football-ravens-jackson-record

Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes as the Baltimore Ravens doubled up the New York Jets 42-21 on Thursday Night Football in Maryland.

Jackson also ran for 86 yards on eight carries, breaking Michael Vick's single-season rushing record for a quarterback.

He now has 11-hundred-and-three yards this season, breaking Vick's mark of one-thousand-and-39 set back in 2006.  Jackson also leads the NFL with 33 touchdown passes and is in the front-runner for NFL MVP.

Mark Ingram had a rushing TD for the Ravens, who have won 10 in-a-row to clinch the AFC North at 12-and-2.  

Sam Darnold threw two touchdown passes for the Jets, who trailed 35-7 after three quarters.  New York fell to 1-and-6 on the road and 5-and-9 overall.

 

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

TWITTER