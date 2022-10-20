Jackson Park begins to prepare for Bright Lights Windsor

Adjustments are now taking place at Jackson Park in preparation for Bright Lights Windsor.

In preparation for the phase of equipment installations, the north end of the park along Tecumseh Road will be fenced off. The service road north of the sunken garden will also be closed.

Access to all other paths and areas of the park will continue throughout the phase.

All installations will be done in phases this year, in an attempt to maximize availability of the park for visitors.

The next phase should begin in the next two to three weeks.

Over 100,000 people attended the 2021-2022 event, which includes light displays and a night market.

The city first launched Bright Lights in 2017, spending $1.5-million to stage the display, which has become a popular family-friendly event every winter.

Bright Lights Windsor will run December 2, 2022 to January 8, 2023.