Jackson Park fully open for visitors

Jackson Park is once again fully open to the public.

The last of the fencing installed to help with Bright Lights Windsor has come down, and parks crews have returned the park to its usual operation.

Jackson Park is the annual home of Bright Lights, a winter lights display that is set up throughout the park yearly.

Bright Lights opened to the public on December 2, 2022 with the last day being January 8, 2023.

The city is estimating that over 100,000 people attended this year's event.