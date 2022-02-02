Jackson Park re-opens following Bright Lights teardown

City of Windsor officials report the Bright Lights Windsor fixtures have been packed up for the year, and as a result, the pathways and parking lot at Jackson Park are now open.

There are still items in the park that cannot be removed because of frozen ground, including some fencing and decorative roping posts.

Staff are continuing to remove these elements as weather permits, but officials say this will not impede access to trails.

The city estimated in mid-January that over 100,000 people attended this year's event.