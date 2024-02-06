Jackson Park reopened following Bright Lights teardown

Another edition of Bright Lights Windsor in the rear view mirror.

The City of Windsor announced Tuesday morning that all of the displays and fixtures have been packed up for the year.

As a result, all of the the pathways and parking lot adjacent to the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Garden at Jackson Park are now open to the public again.

This year's edition of Bright Lights Windsor ran from December 1, 2023 to January 7, 2024.

Officials say the popular holiday attraction was another success, with an estimated 100,000 people taking in the festivities during the five weeks it was running.