Jackson Says Ravens Will Be 'Back and Better'

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is making his first public comments since the Ravens' playoff loss over the weekend.

Jackson posted a message on Instagram, writing that the team would be "back and better" after the Buffalo Bills eliminated Baltimore on Saturday in the AFC divisional round.

Jackson struggled against the Bills and was knocked of the game with a concussion.

The reigning NFL MVP's message said, quote, "It didn't end how we wanted it to but I'm proud of my Guyz after all we have been through."

Jackson noted that the team got better as the season progressed, fought through COVID-19 and overcame all types of adversity.

