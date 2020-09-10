Jade Cuisine Finds New Location

A culinary staple in downtown Windsor has found a new home.

Back in June, Jade Cuisine was evicted from its location at 157 Wyandotte St. W.

At the time, the owners of the restaurant stated they had fallen behind on the rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic and arrived to find the doors locked despite asking the landlord for an extension.

Better days are ahead as Jade has secured a new location at 1584 Huron Church Rd. at the corner of Tecumseh Rd. W.

According to a post on the restaurant's website, it hopes to have its grand reopening on September 12.

- with files from CTV Windsor