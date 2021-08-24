iHeartRadio
Jagmeet Singh to Make Campaign Stop in Amherstburg

AM800-NEWS-SINGHRAMSEY

Windsor-Essex will receive its first election visit today from one of the federal party leaders.

N-D-P leader Jagmeet Singh will be in Amherstburg alongside Tracey Ramsey, who is running to try and regain her former seat in the riding of Essex.

They'll be hosting an event at 7:15 p.m., with a capacity limit of 100 people and COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Ramsey represented Essex in the House of Commons from 2015 to 2019, before losing to Conservative candidate Chris Lewis in the last federal election.

 

With files from Aaron Mahoney

