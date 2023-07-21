Jaguars associate strength coach Kevin Maxen comes out as gay in a first for US-based pro leagues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jaguars associate strength coach Kevin Maxen has come out as gay.

His announcement is a first for a male coach in a major U.S.-based professional league.

Maxen spoke about his sexual orientation in an interview published Thursday by Outsports.

He said he didn't want to lie about the way he lives his life or his boyfriend of two years.

While Maxen's announcement is a first for a male coach, NFL players have come out previously.

Carl Nassib came out in 2021 while playing for Las Vegas and played for Tampa Bay last season.