Jail Time for Violin Teacher in Chatham-Kent Guilty of Sex-Related Charges



WINDSOR — A former violin teacher in Chatham-Kent has been sentenced to eight months in jail for dozens of sex-related offences.

Claude Trachy, 73, was originally found not guilty following a trial, but the crown appealed and the Ontario Court of Appeal reversed the decision.

Tracy was then convicted of 28 counts of sexual assault and indecent assault against 20 victims.

According to CTV Windsor, Tracy will also be on probation for two years after he is released from jail.

The crown was seeking a prison term of five years, while the defence wanted probation.

The trial heard that teenage girls were taking violin lessons with Tracy from the 1970s to 1990s.

He would measure their bodies to get a proper fit for shoulder rests and had female students undo their blouses and remove their bra.

In some cases, the girls would play 'disrobed'.

Tracy denied there was any sexual intent and did not get sexual gratification.