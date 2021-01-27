Jake Paul to Fight Ben Askren

YouTube star Jake Paul has another boxing match coming up and he's pretty confident about the outcome.

Paul is set to tangle with UFC fighter Ben Askren in April as the main event for the Triller Fight Club.

The 24-year-old tells TMZ Sports he plans to knock out Askren and "add him to the meme collection." And of course that's exactly what happened with the last person he fought, former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Paul says he hopes to silence his critics this time around by taking on an experienced pro fighter with multiple MMA championships under his belt.

Not to be out-smack talked, Askren tells TMZ Paul is not a boxer, he's a YouTube star, who stands no chance in the ring with him and he's going to get beat up.

with files from TTWN Media Networks Inc.