Jalen Hurts runs for 2 TDs, throws for a score; Eagles hold off fumble-prone Vikings 34-28


AM800-News-Eagles-Vikings-September-2023

PHILADELPHIA - Jalen Hurts ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns and threw a 63-yard TD pass to DeVonta Smith, D'Andre Swift ran for 175 yards and a score, and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles held off the turnover-prone Minnesota Vikings 34-28. 

Hurts shook off a sluggish passing performance in the first half when he connected with Smith for the scoring strike in the third quarter that made it 27-7. 

It almost wasn't enough as Kirk Cousins tried to rally the Vikings late. 

But Minnesota couldn't overcome four lost fumbles as it fell to 0-2. 

The Eagles are 2-0.

