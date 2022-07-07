James Caan, Oscar nominee for 'The Godfather,' dies at 82

James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of "The Godfather" and to television audiences as the dying football player in the classic weeper "Brian's Song" and the casino boss in "Las Vegas," has died.

He was 82.

His manager Matt DelPiano said he died on Wednesday.

A tweet from Caan's official account said, "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Caan introduced himself to a new generation playing Walter, the workaholic, stone-faced father of Buddy's Will Ferrell in "Elf."