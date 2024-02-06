Jamieson Laboratories and the union back to the bargaining table amid strike

Jamieson Laboratories and the union will return to the bargaining table.

300 members of Unifor Local 195 walked off the job on February 1 to back contract demands and are on the picket line at the facility on Rhodes Drive.

Unifor Local 195 President, Emile Nabbout, says that the two sides will return to the table today.

Wages continue to be the main sticking point in negotiations.

The union last went on strike in 2017, staying on the picket line for just over one week.