Jamieson workers vote in favour of ratifiying new deal

Unionized workers at Jamieson Laboratories have agreed to a new four year ratified deal.

The ratification vote, the second held after workers rejected the first deal put in front of them, was held Tuesday afternoon at the Serbian Centre on Tecumseh Road East.

Unifor Local 195 represents 317 workers who are involved in the manufacturing and packaging of health supplements at the Jamieson facility at 4025 Rhodes Drive.

The final vote was 72.3 per cent in favour this time around.

Throughout negotiations, things like workload, classifications, and especially wages dominated the discussion.

The new contract – which is in effect until Jan. 31, 2028 – includes significant wage increases, including a $5.50 an hour wage hike over the life of the agreement, a 20.5% increase.

Production workers will receive a $2.50/hr increase upon ratification, and a $1 an hour increase in each year of the last three years of the collective agreement.

Skilled Trades workers will receive a $4 an hour bump in Year One, and $1.75 an hour increase over the remainder of the contract.

Full-time production and Skilled Trades workers will also receive a $3,000 ratification bonus.

The agreement also includes improvements to the language to provide for a more equitable distribution of overtime, increases to vision and eye exams, and additional call-in days.

Union president Emile Nabbout says the membership deserved what they got today.

"I think it's worth the fight, and I think the Jamieson brand is a great brand. We need to protect this brand and this brand is good because fo the work force they have. So I am very pleased with this result that our members gave the tentative agreement the approval we were looking for. And we are happy that we are going to go back and start making vitamins again," he said.

Nabbout is happy about the benefits workers will be seeing as part of the new agreement.

"I can tell you this is going to be hard for many folks and companies going into a bargaining. This is an over 20 per cent wage increase, I think this is a good win for the worker, a good win for everybody and a good win for community."

He says this is a negotiation, so they didn't get everything they were looking for, but is still quite pleased with the deal.

"With wage increases and the signing bonus we got, we got closer to 22 per cent. And I think through our presentation from 2020 inflation up to this day, we are on par with inflation and our members made a little bit extra through more money," he said.

Nabbout says he wishes the employer had listened to their demands earlier in the process, but for today, this is a celebration for the workers.

Workers first walked off the job back on February 1, and they'll be back in the building later this week.

Jamieson workers hearing that the deal had been approved on Tuesday afternoon