Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral


In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee is urging the Justice Department to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his allies.

It is finishing its investigation of the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection with what lawmakers call a ``roadmap to justice.''

The panel's seven Democrats and two Republicans are recommending criminal charges against Trump and associates who helped him launch a multifaceted pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election loss.

The charges recommended by the committee are conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to make a false statement and aiding an insurrection.

