iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

January 6 Capitol attack committee goes prime time with probe

Police clash with supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump who breached security and entered the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021. Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol as lawmakers were set to sign off Wednesday on President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory in what was supposed to be a routine process headed to Inauguration Day. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The US House committee investigating the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection is set to unveil as-yet-unreleased video, audio and a "mountain of evidence'' in its prime-time hearing.

Thursday's session will also show the chilling backstory as defeated President Donald Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

The panel will warn that the deadly siege put U.S. democracy at risk.

Live testimony is expected from a police officer who was pummeled in the riot and from a documentary filmmaker who recorded the melee.

There will also be recorded accounts of Trump's aides and family members.

The yearlong investigation is intended to stand as a public record for history.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE