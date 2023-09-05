Jay Leno and Arsenio Hall coming to Caesars Windsor later this year

Two former late-night television hosts are coming to Caesars Windsor.

Jay Leno along with special guest Arsenio Hall will hit The Colosseum stage on Saturday, December 9.

Leno hosted 'The Tonight Show' for more than two decades and currently produces and hosts the CNBC primetime series Jay Leno’s Garage.

He has received many honours including Emmy, People’s Choice, and TV Guide awards and a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

Hall was host of the Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show 'The Arsenio Hall Show.'

His show provided a forum for cutting-edge comedy, politics, and the television debut of pop superstars for four seasons.

Hall recently returned to stand-up comedy and released a Netflix stand-up special 'Smart & Classy.'

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.