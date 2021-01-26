Jay's Ink Marcus Semien to 1-Year Deal: Sources

The Toronto Blue Jays may have made another splash in the free agent market, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

In a tweet, Heyman says the Jays inked Marcus Semien to a one-year contract Tuesday but the team has yet to confirm the deal.

The 30 year old is one of the top free agents left on the market and is one season removed from an MVP calibre season in 2019.

According to Heyman, the former Oakland Athletics' infielder will be paid $18-million in 2021.

The news comes just days after the Jays finalized a six-year, $150-million deal with another top free agent in former Houston Astro George Springer.