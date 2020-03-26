Jays GM Proposes 7-Inning Twinbills

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins is pitching an idea to help big league teams squeeze in more games once the season resumes.

Atkins is floating the prospect of playing seven-inning doubleheaders, allowing MLB to add more games in a condensed season without exhausting pitching staffs.

Seven-inning twinbills have long been a staple of minor league baseball.

Opening day has been postponed until at least mid-May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blue Jays were set to begin the 2020 season at home against the Boston Red Sox Thursday afternoon. The Tigers would have started their season in Cleveland.

Major League Baseball will air 30 games across its digital platforms on Thursday, giving fans plenty of hardball to choose from on an opening day postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

With its season delayed until at least mid-May, MLB will air one memorable game for each franchise on its YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages.

with files from Canadian Press