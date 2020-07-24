Jays Land in Buffalo

The Toronto Blue Jays finally have a home.

The Major League Baseball team will play home games at their triple-A affiliate's stadium in Buffalo, N.Y.

Canada's lone Major League Baseball team was forced to find a new home for 2020 after the federal government rejected the club's proposal for the Blue Jays and visiting teams to stay in the hotel inside Rogers Centre in Toronto and never leave the facility during stints in the city.

The Blue Jays would have needed an exception to the traditional 14-day quarantine from the federal government to play in Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state of Pennsylvania also didn't clear the Blue Jays to play home games in Pittsburgh.

