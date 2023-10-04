Jays need to win Wednesday's Game 2 of AL wild-card series to avoid elimination

MINNEAPOLIS - The Toronto Blue Jays played 161 games over six long months before clinching an American League wild-card playoff berth.

If the Jays don't win Wednesday at Target Field, their post-season experience will be both brief and finished.

The team that embraced the mantra 'Take October' lost 3-1 to the Minnesota Twins in Tuesday's opener of the best-of-three wild-card series.

Blue Jays' starter Kevin Gausman, who only lasted four innings, gave up two homers to Twins' designated hitter Royce Lewis a two-run shot in the first inning, and a solo shot in the third that accounted for all of Minnesota's offence. The Twins were outhit 6-5 and committed the game's only error.

Kevin Kiermaier had an RBI-single in the sixth inning to score the Jays' lone run.

The Jays will hand the ball to right-hander Jose Berrios for Game 2, while the Twins counter with Sonny Gray.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:38 p.m. ET.