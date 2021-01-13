iHeartRadio
Jays Sign Shapiro to 5-Year Extension

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed team president and CEO, Mark Shapiro to a five-year contract extension.

Rogers chairman Edward Rogers says Shapiro's leadership and commitment over the last five years have been critical to the team's growth and development.

The Blue Jays returned to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016, posting a 32-28 record in the pandemic-shortened campaign to earn a wild-card spot in the expanded playoffs.

 

— With files from The Canadian Press

