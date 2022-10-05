iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Jays to host Seattle Mariners in playoffs


AM800-News-Blue-Jays-Playoffs-Seattle-October-2022

The Toronto Blue Jays had the day off Tuesday when their game with the Baltimore Orioles was postponed due to rain. 

They'll play a Wednesday doubleheader in Baltimore, then head home to face the Seattle Mariners on Friday in a best-of-three wild-card series at the Rogers Centre. 

The Mariners clinched the 5th seed after beating the Detroit Tigers 7-6 in 10 innings in the first game of a doubleheader: and then got help from the Boston Red Sox who beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 in a game shortened by rain.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE