Jays to host Seattle Mariners in playoffs

The Toronto Blue Jays had the day off Tuesday when their game with the Baltimore Orioles was postponed due to rain.

They'll play a Wednesday doubleheader in Baltimore, then head home to face the Seattle Mariners on Friday in a best-of-three wild-card series at the Rogers Centre.

The Mariners clinched the 5th seed after beating the Detroit Tigers 7-6 in 10 innings in the first game of a doubleheader: and then got help from the Boston Red Sox who beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 in a game shortened by rain.