Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 23 points as the Jazz drilled the Pistons 104-81 in Salt Lake City.

Jordan Clarkson added 20 points for Utah, which outscored Detroit by 24 in the second half to pull away.

The Jazz have won eight-of-nine and are 13-and-3 at home. The Pistons couldn't keep up in the second half and dropped to 12-and-22 overall.

Derrick Rose scored 20 points in defeat.

The Pistons continue their six-game road trip against the Clippers in Los Angeles Thursday.