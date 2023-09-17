Jazz on Drouillard returns for its fourth annual year

Jazz on Drouillard is returning for its fourth annual year, this time with more locations.

The music festival, hosted by Ford City shop and bar, Pressure Drop, will be expanding this year to include more venues on September 30.

In addition to performances on the Pressure Drop patio, attendees will also be able to enjoy live music at two other Ford City locations, the cafe, Chance Coffee, and boutique and vintage shop, Bunch.

The event will feature musicians from Windsor and from Detroit, with the final schedule of performers to be announced soon.

Jazz on Drouillard. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Carlos Sanchez)

Madeline Mazak, manager and creative director at Pressure Drop, says it's great to see the talent locally and across the border.

"We really want to emphasize the amazing talent we have in Windsor, and there's so much of it. But, having that cross-border connection, especially with the genre of jazz, is super exciting to be able to do and bring over here for the Windsor audience to enjoy."

She says Pressure Drop has made the move to expand it to other venues this year.

"Including Bunch which is a small boutique and vintage shop, and Chance Coffee which is a cafe. So the event happens on Saturday, September 30, and one ticket gives you access to the three venues to enjoy a day full of jazz music."

Jazz on Drouillard. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Carlos Sanchez)

Mazak says it's exciting to have this type of event in Ford City.

"The community was bustling and had such an exciting scene at that time period in the 20's and 30's, and that kind of lines up when jazz was really big as a genre. It's just kind of an interesting festival to marry the two and bring jazz to Ford City."

The event was first launched in the summer of 2020 as an afternoon of outdoor live music during COVID-19 restrictions.

Last year the event featured 15 musicians.

Tickets cost $15 each and can be ordered by clicking here.

Ticket proceeds will go towards the costs of the musicians.