Jeewen Gill Crowned Windsor's New Ward 7 Councillor

Voters have selected a new councillor for Windsor's Ward 7.

Jeewen Gill rose to the top of the 12 candidate race to replace former councillor Irek Kusmierczyk, who was elected Liberal MP for Windsor-Tecumseh in the 2019 fall election.

Gill is well known around local political circles, having run for the Liberal Party provincially along with being a nominee federally.

He says says running in a byelection during a pandemic was a unique experience, but he is ready to hit the ground running.

"It is a very proud moment for everyone in Ward 7. They've put their trust in me and that is what it's all about. Now I'm going to stand with the community to find a solution for their issues," says Gill.

The 53-year-old real estate broker has lived in Forest Glade for 20 years and says as a long time resident of the ward, he's ready to fight for the community.

"I've seen the same concerns myself. Talking to them and knocking at the doors, I've done thousands of doors, and my victory is a result of that. They've elected somebody who is going to stand with them and going to fight for them," says Gill.

He says support on the campaign trail was very positive.

"This is not that I'm looking for a job. This is a passion for the people. I'm always engaged in the community and people tell me you're doing all this stuff to help the people. That is what I'm going to be. That is what it's all about for me," adds Gill.

Gill garnered 19.7 per cent of the vote with 1015 ballots while runner up Angelo Marignani received 879 votes.

A total of 5,159 ballots were cast with 18,589 eligible electors resulting in a 27.8 per cent voter turnout.

Gill will be sworn in in the coming months with his first major task being the city's 2021 budget deliberations which are scheduled to begin on January 25.