Jenkins Signs Pro Deal with Aisulu Almaty

Molly Jenkins, the goalie for the University of Windsor women's hockey team will head to Europe to play professionally with Aisulu Almaty located in Kazakhstan.

Jenkins, who played four years with the blue and gold, was contacted by a scout from Pursuit Hockey Development with the opportunity.

Jenkins received an email from the scout letting her know that she had made the squad.

With the Almaty, Jenkins will practice twice a day until league play gets underway, hopefully, in November. The Almaty are part of a ten team league that travel across Europe to compete. It is yet to be determined whether the league will travel to their opponents venue or if the EWHL will create a "bubble" similar to the NHL.

Jenkins attributes her success and accomplishments to two coaches she has had the pleasure of working with since a young age; Terry Wickham and Lancer goaltending coach Perry Wilson.

This opportunity also gives Jenkins the chance to apply for citizenship and play for the national team in the Olympic qualifier next summer.

From U of Windsor Press release