Jerry Dias accepted money from supplier, Unifor alleges

Unifor says former president Jerry Dias engaged in a number of ethical breaches, including accepting $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he promoted to employers of Unifor members, several of whom purchased those test kits.

After an internal investigation, Unifor national secretary-treasurer Lana Payne told a news conference Wednesday that he stands charged with breaching Article 4, Code of Ethics and Democratic Practices of the Unifor Constitution, after an independent external investigator determined that on the balance of probabilities Dias breached his obligations in an interaction with a third party supplier.

The breach did not involve any Unifor finances.

None of the employers had knowledge of Dias’ personal interest in the transactions; as such Unifor has not identified them. The supplier was not a participant in the investigation so will not be identified.

According to a release from Unifor, based on the information available to her, the investigator made the following findings, on a balance of probabilities:

- In December 2021 and January 2022, Dias promoted a supplier’s rapid test kits to various Unifor employers, either directly or through Unifor staff under his direction. Several employers of Unifor members purchased tests as a result of Dias’ introductions.

- At some point prior to January 20, 2022, Dias accepted the sum of $50,000 from the supplier.

- On January 20, 2022 Dias gave a Unifor employee what Dias said was half of the funds ($25,000), telling the employee that it had come from the supplier.

- The employee subsequently lodged a complaint under the Unifor Code of Ethics and delivered the funds that he received from Dias to the National Secretary-Treasurer.

A statement from Unifor says that Dias was asked to participate in the investigation. However, the investigator’s findings were made without the benefit of his evidence. He has provided medical documentation indicating that he suffers from a number of health issues and went on medical leave on February 6, 2022. On March 11, he notified the Unifor National Executive Board of his immediate retirement due to health issues.

Moments before the Unifor announcement, Dias announced he was entering a residential rehabilitation facility and stepping away temporarily from all of his advisory positions.

He says that he has been using pain killers, sleeping pills and alcohol to deal with a sciatic nerve issue.

Dias says these factors have impaired his judgment in recent months and is seeking treatment at the advice of his doctor.

The union's executive board will now hold a hearing into the matter.