Jerry Seinfeld hints at possible new ending to iconic show


(Boston, MA)  --  Jerry Seinfeld is hinting that there might be a new ending to his iconic TV series.  

Seinfeld told the crowd at the Wang Theatre in Boston's Boch Center this weekend there might be a reimagining of the finale which was poorly received back in 1998, when it originally aired.  

The 69-year-old said "Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn't happened yet."  

He added that he and the series co-creator Larry David have also been thinking about a different ending.

— with files from MetroSource

