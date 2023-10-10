Jerry Seinfeld hints at possible new ending to iconic show

(Boston, MA) -- Jerry Seinfeld is hinting that there might be a new ending to his iconic TV series.

Seinfeld told the crowd at the Wang Theatre in Boston's Boch Center this weekend there might be a reimagining of the finale which was poorly received back in 1998, when it originally aired.

The 69-year-old said "Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn't happened yet."

He added that he and the series co-creator Larry David have also been thinking about a different ending.