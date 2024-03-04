iHeartRadio
JetBlue and Spirit are ending their $3.8 billion merger plan after a federal judge blocked the deal


In this April 23, 2013, file photo, a JetBlue plane takes off in view of the air traffic control tower at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, in Seattle. (Elaine Thompson, File/AP Photo)

JetBlue and Spirit Airlines are ending their proposed $3.8 billion merger after a federal judge blocked the deal, ruling it would hurt competition. 

JetBlue said Monday that even though both companies still believe in the benefits of a combination, they felt they were unlikely to meet the required closing conditions before a July 24 deadline. 

The airlines say they are mutually agreeing that terminating the deal is the best decision for both. 

A merger would have eliminated Spirit, the nation's biggest discount airline. 

The Justice Department sued to block the deal and won in court.

