Jets Cleared of COVID-19

The Jets have announced that all players and coaches have tested negative for COVID-19.

The news comes after players and coaches were sent home from their training facility after a player received a presumptive positive coronavirus result.

That player was retested later Friday.

The news means the 0-4 Jets can host the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday as scheduled.



Earlier in the day, the Tennessee Titans received some good news. A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press the Titans had no positive test results hours after the NFL rescheduled their game with Buffalo to Tuesday night.

The Titans' outbreak currently is at 23, but now they have gone three of the past five days without a positive test.



with files from Associated Press