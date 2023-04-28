Jets eliminated from post-season after 4-1 loss to Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS - The Winnipeg Jets are out of the NHL playoffs.

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated Winnipeg 4-1 at T-Mobile Arena to eliminate the Jets in five games.

The eighth-seeded Jets earned their lone victory in the opener of the best-of-seven series.

Top-seeded Vegas will now get a few days off before the start of the second round.

The Golden Knights will play the winner of the Edmonton-Los Angeles series.

The Oilers have a 3-2 lead with Game 6 set for Saturday.