Jets Fly Over Wings

Blake Wheeler snapped a 1-all tie late in the second period and the Jets pulled away from there for a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings in Winnipeg.

Andrew Copp and Patrik Laine added goals 11 seconds apart a few minutes later in the second to make it 4-1.

Adam Lowry and Mark Scheifele also scored or the Jets, who are 6-1-and-1 in their last eight games.

Christoffer Ehn had the lone goal for Detroit to tie the game at one early in the second.

The Red Wings have dropped 12 in-a-row, and will host the Jets Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena.