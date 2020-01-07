Jets Hand Canadiens Sixth Straight Loss

Andrew Copp scored the winning goal in the third period to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.

Josh Morrissey and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets (23-16-4) while captain Blake Wheeler had two assists.

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves. Hellebuyck was coming off a 41-save performance in an overtime loss to the Wild on Saturday.

Defenceman Ben Chiarot scored twice for the Canadiens (18-18-7), who have dropped six games in a row. Veteran forward Ilya Kovalchuk had an assist in his Canadiens debut.

Carey Price stopped 24-of-27 shots in the first game of a back-to-back for Montreal.

With files from Canadian Press