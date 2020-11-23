Jets Hire Lowry as an Assistant Coach

Dave Lowry is joining the Winnipeg Jets coaching staff as an assistant. The former W-H-L head coach will join his son Adam, who is a forward with the Jets.

The 55-year-old from Sudbury, Ont., joins the Jets after spending the 2019-20 season as head coach of the Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings.

He led the club to a 35-22-6 record and the Wheat Kings had clinched a playoff berth before the season ended March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lowry most recently worked in the NHL as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Kings from 2017-19. Previously, we was an assistant coach in Calgary from 2009-12.

Lowry has also been a head coach of Calgary and Victoria in the WHL.

Lowry's son Adam is a forward with the Jets, whose 2019-20 season came to an end after a 3-1 loss to Calgary in a playoff qualifying series in Edmonton.

with files from (The Canadian Press)