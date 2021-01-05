Jets, Jags, Chargers Can Coaches

`Tis the season to be firing NFL head coaches.

Two more were shown the door on Monday after the New York Jets said goodbye to Adam Gase.

The Chargers have fired head coach Anthony Lynn after four years and a 33-31 record in regular-season games. The Chargers went 21-11 with one playoff appearance in their first two seasons under Lynn, but that was followed by consecutive losing campaigns.

Los Angeles won its last four games this season to end up 7-9.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone has been dismissed, a little more than 12 hours after ending the season with a 15th consecutive loss.

Marrone went 24-43 in four seasons with the Jaguars, falling a few plays shy of the team's first Super Bowl in 2017.

Jacksonville has dropped 21 of Marrone's final 24 games, including 15 by double digits.

— with files from Associated Press