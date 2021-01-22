Jets Sink Sens in Nation's Capital
Four different Winnipeg players scored as the Jets defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre.
Nikolaj Ehlers, Mark Scheifele, Adam Lowry and Blake Wheeler tallied as the Jets (3-1-0) controlled most of the game. Ehlers and Scheifele had two points apiece.
Chris Tierney ended Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck's shutout bid at 17:03 of the third period.
The Senators (1-2-1) looked flat throughout the contest and simply made too many careless mistakes. Winnipeg was coming off a 4-3 overtime win over Ottawa on Tuesday night.
with files from (The Canadian Press)