Jets Stop Sens in Overtime

Nikolaj Ehlers scored in overtime as the Winnipeg Jets twice rallied from a two-goal deficit en route to a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Ehlers scored at 2:20 of overtime, moments after Winnipeg goalie Laurent Brossoit made a nice stop on Ottawa's Drake Batherson in the extra period.

Josh Morrissey's goal with 1:17 remaining in regulation forced overtime. It came with Brossoit on the bench for the extra attacker.

Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor had the other goals for Winnipeg (2-1-0), which was outshot 41-28 in the contest. The Jets were coming off a 3-1 road loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.

Josh Norris, Chris Tierney and Alex Galchenyuk scored for Ottawa (1-2-0).

It's the first of three games in five days between the two clubs. They'll square off again in the nation's capital Thursday night before returning to Winnipeg on Saturday.



with files from (The Canadian Press)