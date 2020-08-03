Jets Trim Flames to Tie Series

The Winnipeg Jets recovered from a gaffe and bad luck to edge the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Monday and draw even in their qualifying-round series.

Nikolaj Ehlers broke a 2-2 tie with a goal at 10:24 of the third period, and the Jets held on to even the best-of-five series at 1-1.

Adam Lowry led the Jets with a goal and an assist.

Ehlers scored the eventual winner in the third period, rookie Jansen Harkins also scored for Winnipeg and Jack Roslovic contributed a pair of assists.

Vezina Trophy finalist Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for the win.

Elias Lindholm and Sam Bennett scored for the Flames. Calgary starter Cam Talbot stopped 23 shots in the loss.

with files from (The Canadian Press)