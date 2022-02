(Ann Arbor, MI) - Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh will remain with the team through the 2026 season.

The school announced yesterday that both sides have agreed to a new contract which adds an additional season to a deal signed last January.

Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a 12-and-2 record and the Big Ten title in 2021.

He has a 61-and-24 overall record in his seven seasons with UM.

— with files from MetroSource