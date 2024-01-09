Jim Harbaugh delivers a national title. Corum scores 2 TDs, Michigan overpowers Washington 34-13

HOUSTON - Jim Harbaugh and No. 1 Michigan completed a three-year climb to a national championship by beating No. 2 Washington 34-13 Monday night in the College Football Playoff title game.

Blake Corum ran for 134 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Wolverines.

Michigan was undeterred by suspensions and a sign-stealing case that shadowed the program much of the season.

The Wolverines sealed their first national title since 1997 when Corum blasted in from the 1-yard line with 3:37 left.

Harbaugh delivered the title so many expected when he took over a struggling powerhouse in 2015.