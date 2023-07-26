Jim Harbaugh faces four game suspension

(Ann Arbor, MI) -- A Big Ten football coach is facing a lengthy suspension.

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is negotiating a resolution with the NCAA related to recruiting violations.

A four-game suspension has been discussed, which would sideline Harbaugh for home games against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers.

Michigan University was tagged with a Level One violation, the most severe on the NCAA's punishment scale, after Harbaugh and school officials allegedly recruited future prospects during the COVID-19 dead period.

If suspended, the Michigan man will be forced to stay away from the team facility and cut off all communications with other coaches or student athletes.

