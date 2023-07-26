iHeartRadio
Jim Harbaugh faces four game suspension


(Ann Arbor, MI)  --  A Big Ten football coach is facing a lengthy suspension.  

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is negotiating a resolution with the NCAA related to recruiting violations.  

A four-game suspension has been discussed, which would sideline Harbaugh for home games against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers. 

Michigan University was tagged with a Level One violation, the most severe on the NCAA's punishment scale, after Harbaugh and school officials allegedly recruited future prospects during the COVID-19 dead period.  

If suspended, the Michigan man will be forced to stay away from the team facility and cut off all communications with other coaches or student athletes.

— with files from MetroSource

