Jim Simoni, one of three mayoral candidates in Leamington, shocked by damage to campaign signs

Jim Simoni, one of the three candidates who is running for mayor in Leamington, is shocked about municipal signs being vandalized and removed.

Leamington OPP received a report on Monday and are currently investigating recent mischief incidents to several election signs.

Current Leamington mayor, Hilda MacDonald, told AM800's The Morning Drive on Tuesday that it was her election signs that were being impacted.

However, Simoni says he has also been affected by these incidents.

He says a number of his signs were defaced and removed as well.

"Yes, we had 18 of them vandalized, 15 were knocked down and three were stolen."

He says he had no idea that supposedly some of MacDonald's signs were replaced with Simoni's signs.

"I'm actually surprised, if they did, I can't control what people do."

He says he just wants a fair election, and that it's frustrating to hear about the signs being defaced and removed.

"Most definitely, it sure is. You know we called the Town Clerk and asked her to deal with this issue and let's all be at a level playing field. Let's look out for each other. That's the way we handled it."

Simoni says what he and his team will be doing moving forward from this incident.

"We know quite a few people that they look out for our signs. Just keep reiterating to just leave everything alone."

The OPP are reminding the public that it is a criminal offence to remove or damage official election signs on public property.

If a sign has been placed on someone's private property without their permission, they can remove the sign according to police.

Anyone who is unsure of whether a sign is on private or public property is asked to check with their municipality.