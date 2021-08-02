Jimmy Carter Habitat for Humanity Home Paid Off

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex is celebrating a success story.

A home built back in 2005 as part of the Jimmy Carter Work Project has been paid off. Trisha Reaume raised her family in the Bruce Ave home and is now moving on.

Fiona Coughlin is the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex. She tells The Afternoon News the organization used the homes equity to buy it back.

"So we can use the Fund for Humanity, basically the equity that persons built up in their house, which is what it's all about," she says. "She's paid off her mortgage so we bought the house back and we can put another family in."

Reaume is now married and both her children are living on their own.

She decided to move up north after paying off her mortgage.