Jitesh Bhogal found guilty of first degree murder in death of Autumn Taggart

Jitesh Bhogal has been found guilty of first degree murder in the death of Windsor woman Autumn Taggart.

The jury reached the verdict on Wednesday morning.

Justice Renee Pomerance said to the jury “you have discharged your duties with distinction.”

As she dismissed them she added “I offer you my sincere thanks.”

Taggart, 31, was killed on June 10, 2018 in the bedroom of her University Avenue apartment building.

A sentencing hearing date has been set for Jan. 5.

This is a breaking story.

More details to come.