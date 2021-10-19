Job posting suggests IKEA opening store at Devonshire Mall

It appears IKEA is coming back to Windsor.

According to a job posting on Indeed Canada, the company is looking for full time retail sales team leaders.

The post states "IKEA is coming to Windsor, Ontario!" and a new 'design studio' will be opening at Devonshire Mall.

AM800 News has reached out to IKEA and the mall's general manager for comment but has yet to hear back.

IKEA previously had a pick-up and order point store on Walker Road at the former Future Shop site but closed in January 2020.

It opened in April 2016.