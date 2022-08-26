Job vacancies remain very high across Windsor-Essex

The volume of job vacancies remains very high across Windsor-Essex.

Justin Falconer, Chief Executive Officer of Workforce WindsorEssex, says demand for talent and people in this area has been high since April, with 6,500 to 6,800 active job postings every month.

According to Workforce WindsorEssex, the highest active job postings ever recorded in this area is near 7,100.

Falconer reports job vacancies in a number of sectors in the area including in-demand occupations like retail sales, customer and information service representatives, home support workers, transport truck drivers and construction-labourers.

While there's a number of factors behind the high number of vacancies, he says people are looking for work and better paying jobs, but employers are not always looking to match cost of living increases with inflation.

Falconer says employers need to be thinking about how to attract people and what they can offer for a particular role.

"If you don't have the money to pay everyone at the best rate in town, then I think you need to figure out what you can be the best at," he says. "It could be flexibility, more health and dental benefits, or other things your workers are looking for."

Falconer says the challenge we have is the retiring workforce, meaning there's less people to draw on as employers work to recruit and retain for key positions.

"I just think the labour market is getting tighter out there and so you need to be open-minded about training people, about giving people their first job, helping to do some knowledge transfer between experienced and inexperienced employees," he says. "I just think you have to be a little more creative toward finding that perfect person, if you will."

Falconer says different generations of workers are looking for different things and employers need to do a better job of communicating to potential employees.

"Just make sure they're doing a good job at communicating what's a requirement and what's a nice to have or an asset in the job," he says. "I also think that job posting is a great way to communicate about what it's like to work for your company, the benefits of your company, about the values your company has."

On Thursday, Statistics Canada reported the number of job vacancies climbed 3.2 per cent in June to reach a new high as employers were looking to fill more than one million positions for a third consecutive month.

The agency says employers were actively seeking to fill 1,037,900 positions compared with 1,005,700 in May.

The job vacancy rate was 5.9 per cent in June, matching the record-high mark reached in September 2021 and up from 4.9 per cent in June 2021.