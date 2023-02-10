Jobless rate in Windsor no longer highest in Canada

The jobless rate in Windsor is no longer the highest in the country, after seeing a sharp drop in January.

According to data released by Statistics Canada on Friday, the rate in the Windsor region was 6.2 per cent last month, down well over a percentage point compared to the 7.9 per cent rate in December.

The Canadian economy added 150,000 jobs in January.

With 153,000 people joining the labour force last month, the national unemployment rate held steady at 5 per cent, hovering just above the record low of 4.9 per cent.

The Windsor area still lags behind the national unemployment rate, as well as Ontario's rate of 5.2 per cent for January.

Job gains nationally were made across sectors, with wholesale and retail trade experiencing the largest gains to employment.

Wages were also up by 4.5 per cent on a year-over-year basis.

The national economy has been on an upward trend with employment since September, adding a total of 326,000 jobs.

- with files from the Canadian Press