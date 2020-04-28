Joel Ward Retires After 11-year NHL Career

Longtime NHL forward Joel Ward announced his retirement Monday, ending an 11-year career that started as an undrafted player.

Ward became known as one of the game's most clutch playoff performers and said he relished the chance to be teammates with stars like Alex Ovechkin, Joe Thornton, Shea Weber and Pekka Rinne during his time in the NHL.

The 39-year-old Ward last played in the NHL in 2018 for the San Jose Sharks. He went to training camp with Montreal in 2018-19 but was unable to get another shot and decided officially to end his career in an announcement on the Player's Tribune.

Ward said he considers himself lucky to have played 726 career games after going undrafted and now wants to focus on being a dad to his one-year-old son Robinson.

Ward started his career with Minnesota in the 2006-07 season and also played for Nashville, Washington and San Jose in his 11-year career.

He scored 133 goals and had 171 assists in the regular season. He had some of his best moments in the playoffs.

He had seven goals and six assists in 12 games in the 2011 post-season for the Predators, scored a Game 7 double-overtime goal for Washington at Boston in the first round in 2012, and had seven goals and six assists in the 2016 post-season when he helped the Sharks reach the Stanley Cup Final before losing to Pittsburgh.



(The Associated Press)